Kat Dennings Marries Andrew W.K. in Magical Backyard Ceremony!

Congratulations are in order for Kate Dennings – she’s now a married woman!

On Monday (December 11), it was announced that the 37-year-old 2 Broke Girls actress married musician Andrew W.K. last month in a magical wedding in the backyard of their Los Angeles home.

Kat and Andrew, 44, married on November 27 in their backyard with Kat wearing a vintage Alexander McQueen dress.

The couple announced their engagement in May 2021, just days after they publicly confirmed their relationship.

In an interview with Vogue, Kat talked about why they decided to forgo a big, traditional wedding and instead decided to get married at home.

“About three years ago, Andrew had come to visit me for the first time,” Kat recalled. “At the end of his trip, we couldn’t imagine ever separating. We actually proposed to each other in the kitchen at the exact same moment.”

“But in the end, the kitchen engagement moment kept calling back to us,” Kat shared. “We realized that a small home wedding was too cozy to resist. Plus, all our stuff was there so we wouldn’t have to pack anything.”

“I wanted our wedding to feel completely different from an ‘industry event’ in every way,” Kat continued. “I even handmade all of our wedding florals, aisle pieces, and our ceremony arch, which took three entire days. I wanted to be hands-on with the entire experience and feel like we had built our moment together from scratch.”

Kat‘s close friend and Dollface co-star Brenda Song and her partner Macaulay Culkin attended the wedding.

“It was incredibly emotional for both of us, and the love surrounding us was very palpable,” Kat shared about their big day. “My dad had passed away a month and a half before, and I had a moment where I thought we should delay the wedding—but I realized it was even more of a reason to grasp any joyous feeling where I could.”

“My wonderful mom walked me down the aisle, and I felt very present and filled with gratitude for Andrew and our loved ones during the ceremony,” Kat continued. “I felt truly lucky to be marrying such a kind and loving man. The ceremony itself was kind of a blur, but in the best way. We just looked into each other’s eyes and were so excited to finally be husband and wife.”

Congrats to the newlyweds!