Kim Kardashian Shares Rare New Photo of 13-Year-Old Nephew Mason Disick!

Mason Disick is making a very rare appearance on social media!

On Monday (December 11), Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a photo from a recent getaway with her four kids – North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 – along with Scott Disick and his two eldest kids – Mason, 13, and Penelope, 11.

“Everything,” Kim, 43, captioned the below photo.

Mason almost never appears in any photos posted by the Kardashian family on Instagram. He also hasn’t appeared on any episodes of the family’s new Hulu series The Kardashians.

After Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding special aired earlier this year, many viewers questioned if Mason attended the wedding as he wasn’t featured in any footage from the big event in Italy. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that he appeared in a photo from the wedding that Kourtney, 44, posted on Instagram.

During an interview the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast back in October 2022, Kourtney said that Mason doesn’t like being on camera or on social media.

“He does not like it. He doesn’t want any part of it. He’s not on social media,” Kourtney explained. “He doesn’t love it, and I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it.”

