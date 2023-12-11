Top Stories
Golden Globes 2024 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

The 10 Top Trending Celebrities & Public Figures on Google in 2023 Have Been Revealed & There Are Numerous Controversial People on This List

Cardi B Announces She's Single Again, Splits With Husband Offset After 6 Years of Marriage

'Wednesday' Season 2 Cast: Netflix Seemingly Confirms 4 Stars Will Return, Status of 3 Stars Up-in-the-Air

Lionsgate Announces 'Saw XI,' to Release in 2024

Saw XI is coming soon!

Saw X, which released back in September, did fairly well, grossing $53 million at the domestic box office. However, the film’s critical reception was mixed.

Preparation for the horror franchise’s 11th installment has already begun! On Monday (December 11), Lionsgate made a surprise announcement on social media.

The post revealed that Saw XI will release on September 27, 2024. It was captioned: “The game continues. 9.27.24.”

Specific plot details and cast information have not been unveiled yet, but more should be revealed shortly, as the film is set to hit theaters in less than a year!

If you haven’t seen, we ranked every Saw movie based on their critics scores!
