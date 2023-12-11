Mick Jagger's Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick Shares Rare Photos With Their 7-Year-Old Son Deveraux

Top Stories
We’re getting some very rare new photos of Mick Jagger with his youngest son!

Last week, the 80-year-old Rolling Stones frontman’s girlfriend Melanie Hamrick took to Instagram to share so adorable photos of the couple’s son Deveraux in honor of his 7th birthday.

“December 8th !!!!!!! Happy Birthday sweet, energetic, silly, smart, wild and beautiful Devi! I can’t believe you’re 7 !!!” the 36-year-old former ballerina wrote on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

She added, “We love you more than anything! ❤️You truly are my sunshine ☀️”

Mick and Melanie have been together since 2014 and welcomed Deveraux in 2016.

Along with Deveraux, Mick is also dad to Karis, 53, with Marsha Hunt; Jade, 52, with Bianca Jagger; Elizabeth, 39, James, 38, Georgia, 31, and Gabriel, 25, with Jerry Hall; and Lucas, 24, with Luciana Gimenez.

In an interview from a few months ago, Mick opened up about Rolling Stones returning with a new album, his own age and mortality, social media, the business side of the music industry, bandmates and drug issues, and much more. Check out all of the highlights here.
