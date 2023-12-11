Netflix Is Getting 14 Disney-Owned Series for a Limited Time - Find Out Which TV Shows Are Coming!

The Hulu and Disney+ combined app for bundle subscribers is coming this March, and now, the major streamers are negotiating some new licensing deals!

Hulu and Netflix, the longtime streaming home of Grey’s Anatomy, will share the co-exclusive domestic streaming rights to all prior 19 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy. It will be available on both the bundled Disney app and the standalone Hulu service.

Disney is also licensing 14 popular TV series to Netflix on a non-exclusive basis for 18 months, via Deadline. During the 18-month window, the series will continue to be available on the Disney platform they are currently on (like Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+) as well as the other third-parties they have been licensed to.

The 14 series included in the licensing agreement with Netflix all have premiere dates.

