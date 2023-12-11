Top Stories
Golden Globes 2024 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

Golden Globes 2024 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

The 10 Top Trending Celebrities &amp; Public Figures on Google in 2023 Have Been Revealed &amp; There Are Numerous Controversial People on This List

The 10 Top Trending Celebrities & Public Figures on Google in 2023 Have Been Revealed & There Are Numerous Controversial People on This List

Cardi B Announces She's Single Again, Splits With Husband Offset After 6 Years of Marriage

Cardi B Announces She's Single Again, Splits With Husband Offset After 6 Years of Marriage

'Wednesday' Season 2 Cast: Netflix Seemingly Confirms 4 Stars Will Return, Status of 3 Stars Up-in-the-Air

'Wednesday' Season 2 Cast: Netflix Seemingly Confirms 4 Stars Will Return, Status of 3 Stars Up-in-the-Air

Mon, 11 December 2023 at 6:45 pm

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Enjoy Night Out During Art Basel After Welcoming Second Child

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Enjoy Night Out During Art Basel After Welcoming Second Child

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are enjoying a night out!

The 42-year-old retired tennis superstar led the way as she and the 40-year-old Reddit co-founder left a party held during Art Basel on Thursday night (December 7) in Miami Beach, Florida.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Serena Williams

Serena wore a navy and black dress while Alexis wore an all-black outfit as they hopped into Tesla’s newly-released Cybertruck as they left the party and headed home.

Keep reading to find out more…

The couple’s outing at Art Basel marks one of the first times they have been spotted out together in public following the birth of their second child, daughter Adira, who was born in August. Serena and Alexis are also parents to 6-year-old daughter Olympia.

If you missed it, Serena (jokingly) called out a longtime famous friend!
Just Jared on Facebook
serena williams alexis ohanian night out during art basel 01
serena williams alexis ohanian night out during art basel 02
serena williams alexis ohanian night out during art basel 03
serena williams alexis ohanian night out during art basel 04
serena williams alexis ohanian night out during art basel 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images