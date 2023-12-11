Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Enjoy Night Out During Art Basel After Welcoming Second Child

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are enjoying a night out!

The 42-year-old retired tennis superstar led the way as she and the 40-year-old Reddit co-founder left a party held during Art Basel on Thursday night (December 7) in Miami Beach, Florida.

Serena wore a navy and black dress while Alexis wore an all-black outfit as they hopped into Tesla’s newly-released Cybertruck as they left the party and headed home.

The couple’s outing at Art Basel marks one of the first times they have been spotted out together in public following the birth of their second child, daughter Adira, who was born in August. Serena and Alexis are also parents to 6-year-old daughter Olympia.

