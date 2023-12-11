Top Stories
Golden Globes 2024 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

The 10 Top Trending Celebrities &amp; Public Figures on Google in 2023 Have Been Revealed &amp; There Are Numerous Controversial People on This List

Cardi B Announces She's Single Again, Splits With Husband Offset After 6 Years of Marriage

'Wednesday' Season 2 Cast: Netflix Seemingly Confirms 4 Stars Will Return, Status of 3 Stars Up-in-the-Air

Mon, 11 December 2023 at 9:12 pm

'The Voice' Top 9 Contestants Revealed for 2023's Season 24

There are now 9 contestants remaining on The Voice ahead of next week’s season finale.

This is the second week of the live shows and contestants are all performing music by Taylor Swift for the semi-finals round.

The eliminations this week will happen on Tuesday (December 12), folloed by the finals on the 18th and 19th.

The four coaches this season are Reba McEntire, John Legend, Niall Horan, and Gwen Stefani.

Browse through the slideshow to see the Top 9 contestants…

Photos: NBC
