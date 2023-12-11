TWICE Announce One Night Only 'Ready to Be' Show in Las Vegas - Tickets & Details Revealed!

TWICE are READY TO BE once more!

Following their North American, Asian, and Australian tour stops on their fifth world tour, the K-Pop superstar group have announced TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR ‘READY TO BE’ ONCE MORE, which will take place in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on March 16, 2024.

Described as a special one night only show, the must-see evening promises to be “full of incredible music and dancing.”

Keep reading to find out more…

This is the “first of many announcements” to come from the group surrounding their 2024 plans, following a teaser that states: “TWICE 2024 Spring. Our youth is here and now.”

“ONCE! We are so grateful to see so many of you on tour this year,” shared TWICE. “It’s been a huge honor to play for you all on our biggest tour yet. Let’s celebrate TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR READY TO BE once more together and make this a night we will never forget.”

Tickets for the TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR ‘READY TO BE’ ONCE MORE performance will go on sale Friday, December 15 at 3 p.m. PT at LiveNation.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include access to pre-show TWICE soundcheck, exclusive VIP gift item, early entry and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Find out which K-pop video is the most-watched of 2023!