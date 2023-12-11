Top Stories
Who Is Jordan Love's Girlfriend? He's Dating Ronika Stone!

The 10 Top Trending Celebrities & Public Figures on Google in 2023 Have Been Revealed & There Are Numerous Controversial People on This List

Cardi B Announces She's Single Again, Splits With Husband Offset After 6 Years of Marriage

'Wednesday' Season 2 Cast: Netflix Seemingly Confirms 4 Stars Will Return, Status of 3 Stars Up-in-the-Air

Who Is Jordan Love's Girlfriend? He's Dating Ronika Stone!

Who Is Jordan Love's Girlfriend? He's Dating Ronika Stone!

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are playing on Monday Night Football tonight against the New York Giants, but we’re taking a moment to highlight his girlfriend Ronika Stone, who is an amazing athlete, too!

The 25-year-old is also an athlete: she was an all-star volleyball player for the University of Oregon, playing all four years there as a journalism major.

After her senior year, she became the all-time career leader in hitting percentage at .336, according to the school’s site. She totaled 1,251 kills, 2,669 total attacks, and 485 total blocks during her athletic career at the University of Oregon, ranking third of all time in the school’s history!

It is not clear how Jordan and Ronika met, but she has featured him on her social media for quite some time. She even posed with him on the field during this past Sunday’s game (alongside his mom, Anna Love!) You can see another photo of Ronika at the team’s game here.

Best of luck to the teams playing this evening! Find out more NFL news!
Photos: Getty
Getty Images