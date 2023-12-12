Top Stories
'Bridgerton' Season 3 Gets Netflix Premiere Dates, Cast Shakeup News Upsets Fans as 1 Major Star Departs

Paul Mescal Addresses Same-Sex Intimate Scenes in 'All of Us Strangers,' Talks 'Gladiator' Sequel

Netflix Renewed 2 Fan Favorite Hits in the Past 24 Hours!

Seth Meyers Reveals His Least Favorite Late Night Host

Tue, 12 December 2023 at 12:41 pm

Are Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo & Max Verstappen Dating Anyone? F1 Drivers Romantic History Revealed!

Are Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo & Max Verstappen Dating Anyone? F1 Drivers Romantic History Revealed!

F1 has come to an end in 2023, and while the drivers on the grid are known for their precision driving skills and athleticism, fans are also obsessed and want to know all about their dating lives.

While some Formula One drivers choose to keep their personal lives private, others are more open about their romantic relationships and share photos of themselves with their partners on social media.

JustJared has all the details about the love lives of the most popular drivers this season – from Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Pierre Gasly, and even the most recent addition, Daniel Ricciardo.

Scroll through our slideshow to find out who the Formula 1 drivers are dating, or if they’re single!

