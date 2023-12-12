Ariana Madix Talks Latest House Situation with Ex Tom Sandoval, Reveals What's Happening to Their Shared Residence

Ariana Madix is opening up about her shared house with ex Tom Sandoval.

The 38-year-old DWTS finalist was asked about her current living situation during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Just last month, Tom said at BravoCon that they were not living together. However, they are both still owners of the house.

On WWHL, Ariana revealed that while she was on Dancing With the Stars, she was renting out an Airbnb with her pets.

“But I regularly go back and forth, and I’m working on the situation with the ownership of the house,” she said. “I would love for that to be resolved quickly, so if Joel Weiner could really get back to my lawyer, that’d be great.”

“Whatever happens with it has to be agreed upon between both owners,” she added.

Ariana noted that she would like to sell the house and Tom wants to keep it. When asked if he could just buy her half of the house, she raised her hands in an “I don’t know” manner, followed by saying, “Then let’s go.”

Last week, it was announced that Ariana will be making her Broadway debut in January, which, of course, means she’ll be living in New York City for a few months!

If you didn’t know, her current boyfriend Daniel Wai actually lives in NYC.

The new season 11 trailer for Vanderpump Rules just debuted, along with the late January 2024 premiere date – Check it out here!