Bradley Cooper & Carey Mulligan Go Casual for 'Maestro' Party After Both Scoring Golden Globes Noms

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan celebrated their Golden Globes nominations at a party for their film Maestro!

The actors were seen in casual outfits while leaving the private members club San Vicente Bungalows on Monday night (December 11) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Earlier in the day, Bradley and Carey were among the recipients of Maestro’s four nominations from the Golden Globes.

The film itself is up for Best Motion Picture – Drama, Bradley is up for both Best Director and Best Actor – Drama, and Carey is nominated for Best Actress – Drama. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations along with all the stars who were snubbed.

The movie, about legendary composer Leonard Bernstein, is currently playing in limited theaters and will be streaming on Netflix beginning on December 20.