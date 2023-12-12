Braxton Berrios Talks His Relationship With Alix Earle & If He Plans to Marry Her

Braxton Berrios is opening up about his girlfriend Alix Earle.

The 28-year-old NFL player started dating the 22-year-old TikTok star in July when they walked the red carpet together at the ESPY Awards.

They went Instagram official in October when Alix wished him a happy birthday with a PDA-filled post.

Braxton recently spoke about his relationship with Alix during an appearance on FanDuel TV’s Up & Adams.

Keep reading to find out more…

“She’s incredible,” he said. “Coach [Mike] McDaniel loves to chirp and loves to chirp me about that. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

Braxton also shared that his coach gave him the advice, “Get married, everything gets better.”

On whether he plans to marry Alix, the Miami Dolphins receiver didn’t give anything away.

“Stop. No, no, no. You asked if he gives advice. He gives advice,” he said.

Braxton also elaborated on how he and Alix support each other’s careers.

“Anything that she can do to help me out, she does, and anything I can do to help her out, I do as well,” he stated.

The athlete explained that Alix‘s status as an influencer has “never been an issue.”

“Honestly, to me, I met her, I understood, learned what she did and you understand that this is how she makes her money. This is her career. This is what she loves to do,” he added.

Check out our list of 10 NFL players who are currently dating or married to famous women!