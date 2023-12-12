Emily Matson, Pennsylvia News Anchor, Dies at 42 After Being Struck by Train

Emily Matson has sadly passed away.

The beloved Pennsylvania-based Erie News Now anchor was struck and killed by a train at the age of 42, officials confirm.

Her death is being ruled a suicide, according to TMZ.

She was reported hit by the train early Monday morning (December 11) in Fairview Township, where she lived. The Erie County Coroner’s Office investigated the incident and determined that the fatal incident was a suicide.

Emily had been a part of the news team for over two decades.

She made her last broadcast Friday night (December 8).

The news station’s news director, Scott MacDowell, said in a statement: “Emily was a shining light in our newsroom, delivering news with a passion and love she had for the Erie community and Northwest Pennsylvania.”

“We loved Emily dearly and our hearts go out to the Matson family and her husband Ryan at this time.”

Meteorologist Sara Tonks also spoke out, saying: “I can’t count the number of times that I would stop by her desk to talk to her or just listen to her talk to others.”

Our thoughts are with Emily Matson‘s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.