Glen Powell Shares How He 'Almost Died' Filming 'Anyone But You' Nude Scene

Glen Powell talks baring it all in his new rom-com Anyone But You!

At one scene in the movie, the 35-year-old actor strips nude in front of co-star Sydney Sweeney after a spider crawls into his shorts.

While attending the premiere on Monday night (December 11), Glen said he “almost died” filming the nude scene.

“You just have to grip it and rip it on a scene like that,” Glen told Variety about filming the scene. “You know you’re not going to leave that filming day looking cool, so you just have to embrace it.”

“Taking your clothes off on the side of a cliff in a hurry is not safe either,” Glen continued. “Nobody talks about that safety issue on set, where I almost died falling off a cliff taking my pants off too fast. But it’s a really fun scene, so it was all worth it.”

Sydney, 26, also had a close encounter with death while filming the movie after she was bit by a spider.

“There’s the spider itself, which actually bit me, and that was a whole thing,” Sydney recalled. “And then we have the part of Glen bending over and me checking to see if there are more spiders.”

Sydney said that the spider took half a day to film, jokingly adding, “I’m very acquainted with Glen now.”

In another interview, Glen talked about his and Sydney‘s chemistry amid all of the dating rumors.

Anyone But You hits theaters on December 22 – watch the trailer here!