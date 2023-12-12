James Cameron Talks Next 2 'Avatar' Movies, Reveals Time Jump & More

James Cameron is spilling some details about the upcoming Avatar 3 and 4.

The director, writer and producer on the hit franchise recently opened up about some of the things that fans can expect in the next two installments.

If you didn’t know, the second and third movies were filmed back to back.

Find out what James Cameron revealed inside…

“We did the [motion capture] capture on three and the live-action photography on three as an intermingled production with [Avatar: The Way of Water], and we even did part of movie four because our young characters are all going to have a big time jump in movie four,” James told People.

“We see them and then we go away for six years and we come back,” he added about the time jump in the fourth movie. “And so the part where we come back is the part we haven’t shot yet. So we’ll start on that after three is released.”

In another interview, James opened up about franchise and being able to flesh things out more.

“The big [creative] advance in [Avatar 3] is just going to be greater character depth,” he told GQ. “We’re seeing new cultures, new creatures — all the same stuff you’d expect from an Avatar movie, but the whole idea of this cycle of films is to live with these people and go on this epic journey with them. So I think it’s not about, ‘We’re going to show you the best water [VFX] ever done’ — but you get more into the heart and soul of the characters. And there’s some very interesting new characters that come in as well. This is a journey over time. It will play out through movie three, into movie four and movie five. There’s an epic cycle to the whole thing.”

In case you missed it, find out when the next two Avatar movies are set to be released…

Here’s why James Cameron may not direct Avatar 4 and 5.