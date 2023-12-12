Jennifer Garner Reveals Why She Hasn't Been Back to Met Gala Since 2007

Top Stories
Tue, 12 December 2023 at 3:04 pm

Jennifer Garner is revealing the reason why she’s never returned to the Met Gala after having only attended one year back in 2007.

That year, the star wore a Valentino gown and did not bring her husband at the time, Ben Affleck, as her date.

“I found it a little scary, so I haven’t been back,” Jennifer said in a video for Vogue about why she’s skipped all these years. She added that she wore a “magical red Valentino gown” to the event and was designer Valentino Garavani‘s date for the evening.

“That was really…majestic and special,” she added. See photos of Jennifer‘s Met Gala look in the gallery!

