Jonathan Bailey Confirms He's Dating a 'Lovely Man,' Explains Why Relationship Is Kept Private

Jonathan Bailey is making rare comments about his romantic life.

The 35-year-old actor, best known for his work as Anthony Bridgerton in the Netflix series Bridgerton and Tim Laughlin in the Showtime series Fellow Travelers, is openly gay and revealed in a new interview that he’s dating a “lovely man.”

Jonathan explained in the interview why he keeps that part of his life private.

“It’s not secret, but it’s private,” he told the Evening Standard. “Having a private life is, for me, completely critical. I don’t know if I would be able to be as confident to speak out on other things if I felt that my whole life was up for grabs.”

Jonathan did not confirm the identity of his partner.

Back in 2019, Jonathan shared a kiss with actor James Ellis after winning Best Supporting Actor in a Musical at the Olivier Awards. The couple posed for photos together at the after party as well, which you can see in the gallery.

Jonathan and James were also spotted together in 2021, but it’s unclear if they are still a couple today.

Jonathan recently opened up about being openly gay in Hollywood.