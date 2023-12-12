Kanye West Wears KKK-Style Hood at Album Listening Party While On Stage with Daughter North West

Kanye West is sparking controversy, yet again.

This time, the rapper is being slammed for wearing a KKK-style black hood while on stage for his Vultures album listening party on Monday night (December 11) in Miami, Fla.

Kanye hosted the event during Art Basel and his daughter North West joined him on stage during the show. She even danced around to her feature on one of his songs.

While the title track “Vultures” played, Kanye put on the black pointy hood.

Kanye is facing backlash from a lot of people on social media, though there are some defending him and saying that the hood is his way of fighting against white supremacists.

Due to Kanye‘s hateful, anti-Semitic remarks from last year, the hood is causing continued outrage.