Top Stories
'Bridgerton' Season 3 Gets Netflix Premiere Dates, Cast Shakeup News Upsets Fans as 1 Major Star Departs

'Bridgerton' Season 3 Gets Netflix Premiere Dates, Cast Shakeup News Upsets Fans as 1 Major Star Departs

Paul Mescal Addresses Same-Sex Intimate Scenes in 'All of Us Strangers,' Talks 'Gladiator' Sequel

Paul Mescal Addresses Same-Sex Intimate Scenes in 'All of Us Strangers,' Talks 'Gladiator' Sequel

Netflix Renewed 2 Fan Favorite Hits in the Past 24 Hours!

Netflix Renewed 2 Fan Favorite Hits in the Past 24 Hours!

Seth Meyers Reveals His Least Favorite Late Night Host

Seth Meyers Reveals His Least Favorite Late Night Host

Tue, 12 December 2023 at 2:41 pm

Kanye West Wears KKK-Style Hood at Album Listening Party While On Stage with Daughter North West

Kanye West Wears KKK-Style Hood at Album Listening Party While On Stage with Daughter North West

Kanye West is sparking controversy, yet again.

This time, the rapper is being slammed for wearing a KKK-style black hood while on stage for his Vultures album listening party on Monday night (December 11) in Miami, Fla.

Kanye hosted the event during Art Basel and his daughter North West joined him on stage during the show. She even danced around to her feature on one of his songs.

While the title track “Vultures” played, Kanye put on the black pointy hood.

Kanye is facing backlash from a lot of people on social media, though there are some defending him and saying that the hood is his way of fighting against white supremacists.

Due to Kanye‘s hateful, anti-Semitic remarks from last year, the hood is causing continued outrage.
Just Jared on Facebook
kanye west hood at concert 01
kanye west hood at concert 02
kanye west hood at concert 03
kanye west hood at concert 04
kanye west hood at concert 05
kanye west hood at concert 06
kanye west hood at concert 07
kanye west hood at concert 08
kanye west hood at concert 09
kanye west hood at concert 10
kanye west hood at concert 11
kanye west hood at concert 12

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Kanye West

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images