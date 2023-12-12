Top Stories
Andre Braugher Dead - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Actor Dies at 61

Andre Braugher Dead - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Actor Dies at 61

Hilary Duff Pregnant With Baby No. 4, Her Third With Husband Matthew Koma!

Hilary Duff Pregnant With Baby No. 4, Her Third With Husband Matthew Koma!

Minnie Driver Reveals Details About Matt Damon Breakup to Explain Why She Looked 'Sad' When He Won an Oscar

Minnie Driver Reveals Details About Matt Damon Breakup to Explain Why She Looked 'Sad' When He Won an Oscar

Jennifer Garner Reveals Why She Hasn't Been Back to Met Gala Since 2007

Jennifer Garner Reveals Why She Hasn't Been Back to Met Gala Since 2007

Tue, 12 December 2023 at 9:20 pm

Kendall Jenner Wows in Caped Leather Trench Coat for Dinner in Beverly Hills

Kendall Jenner Wows in Caped Leather Trench Coat for Dinner in Beverly Hills

Kendall Jenner is showing off her super cool sense of style!

The 28-year-old model strutted her way to dinner at Wally’s restaurant on Monday night (December 11) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

For her night out, Kendall wore a tan caped leather trench coat by Bottega Veneta with black stockings and black heals.

The following day, Kendall donned a suede trench coat by The Row paired with jeans as she headed to an afternoon meeting.

Kendall recently made her debut on Forbes‘ 30 Under 30 list. In her profile, Kendall spoke about her growing empire with tequila company 818, as well as what she has learned in the process of starting her own business, and working with her mom and manager Kris Jenner.

Click through the gallery inside for more photos of Kendall Jenner during her recent outings…
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner bottega veneta caped trench coat dinner at wallys 01
kendall jenner bottega veneta caped trench coat dinner at wallys 02
kendall jenner bottega veneta caped trench coat dinner at wallys 03
kendall jenner bottega veneta caped trench coat dinner at wallys 04
kendall jenner bottega veneta caped trench coat dinner at wallys 05
kendall jenner bottega veneta caped trench coat dinner at wallys 06
kendall jenner bottega veneta caped trench coat dinner at wallys 07
kendall jenner bottega veneta caped trench coat dinner at wallys 08

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images