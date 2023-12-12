Kendall Jenner Wows in Caped Leather Trench Coat for Dinner in Beverly Hills

Kendall Jenner is showing off her super cool sense of style!

The 28-year-old model strutted her way to dinner at Wally’s restaurant on Monday night (December 11) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For her night out, Kendall wore a tan caped leather trench coat by Bottega Veneta with black stockings and black heals.

The following day, Kendall donned a suede trench coat by The Row paired with jeans as she headed to an afternoon meeting.

Kendall recently made her debut on Forbes‘ 30 Under 30 list. In her profile, Kendall spoke about her growing empire with tequila company 818, as well as what she has learned in the process of starting her own business, and working with her mom and manager Kris Jenner.

