'Bridgerton' Season 3 Gets Netflix Premiere Dates, Cast Shakeup News Upsets Fans as 1 Major Star Departs

Paul Mescal Addresses Same-Sex Intimate Scenes in 'All of Us Strangers,' Talks 'Gladiator' Sequel

Netflix Renewed 2 Fan Favorite Hits in the Past 24 Hours!

Seth Meyers Reveals His Least Favorite Late Night Host

Tue, 12 December 2023 at 12:29 pm

Netflix Cancels 15 TV Shows, Renews 36 More in 2023 & Announces 11 Are Ending

Netflix is rounding out 2023 by announcing a lot of renewal and cancellation decisions for some of their biggest television shows.

We’ve gathered up all of the announcements and placed them in a month-by-month breakdown for easy reading. Fans are going to be thrilled by some of these announcements – however…there is some upsetting news, too.

Within the last 24 hours, Netflix renewed 2 more shows. Plus, we finally have news about Mindhunter, the David Fincher drama that hasn’t aired since 2019.

Keep reading to see which TV shows are renewed and which are cancelled by Netflix in 2023…

