Netflix's 20 Most-Watched Shows from January to June 2023 Revealed

Netflix is being more transparent than ever with its viewing data and the streaming service just published the first-ever What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report.

The streamer promises to release the report twice a year and the data includes hours viewed for every title, original and licensed, that was watched for over 50,000 hours.

The report is rounded to 100,000 hours, so the data for the content with lower viewership is probably not too accurate.

“In total, this report covers more than 18,000 titles — representing 99% of all viewing on Netflix — and nearly 100 billion hours viewed. Over 60% of Netflix titles released between January and June 2023 appeared on our weekly Top 10 lists,” the streamer revealed.

The company added, “Success on Netflix comes in all shapes and sizes, and is not determined by hours viewed alone. We have enormously successful movies and TV shows with both lower and higher hours viewed. It’s all about whether a movie or TV show thrilled its audience — and the size of that audience relative to the economics of the title; and to compare between titles it’s best to use our weekly Top 10 and Most Popular lists, which take into account run times and premiere dates.”

