Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out About His Viral Reaction to Chiefs Loss, Regrets What He Said to Josh Allen Afterwards

Former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes is speaking out about that moment that was shown on live television at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills.

The 28-year-old quarterback and his team scored 7 points that were ultimately called back after Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney ended up lining up offsides in a costly penalty. Had they scored those 7 points, the Chiefs might have won the game. Instead, they lost to the Bills 20-17.

After the penalty was called on Toney, Patrick seemed visibly upset. It even appeared as if his linemen had to hold him back as he tried to talk to the referees.

Additionally, Patrick was heard on audio after the game. Usually, quarterbacks shake hands with the opposing team’s QB after games in a show of good sportsmanship. After the Chiefs game, Patrick said to Josh Allen, the Bills quarterback, “Wildest f-cking call I’ve ever seen. Offensive offsides in that moment, man. f-cking terrible.”

Now, Patrick is speaking out about the situation that has since gone viral online.

“Obviously, you don’t want to ever react that way,” Patrick told 610 Sports Radio on Monday (December 11). “But more than anything, I regret the way I acted towards Josh after the game because he had nothing to do with it. I was a little hot and emotional, but you can’t do that, man. It’s not a great example for kids watching the game, so I was more upset about that than me on the sidelines.”

He continued, “I care, man. I love it. I love this game, I love my teammates, I want to go out there and put everything on the line to win. But obviously, can’t do that. Can’t be that way toward officials or really anybody in life.”

The play in question, where Toney was offsides, actually saw Travis Kelce being thrown the ball, who then passed the ball to Toney for the touchdown. It’s not a play you see everyday, which was even more upseeting for the Chiefs quarterback.

“I mean, it’s obviously tough to swallow, not only for me but just for football in general. To take away greatness like that, for a guy like Travis to make a play like that, and who knows if we win,” Patrick said about the penalty.