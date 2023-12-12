Top Stories
'Bridgerton' Season 3 Gets Netflix Premiere Dates, Cast Shakeup News Upsets Fans as 1 Major Star Departs

'Bridgerton' Season 3 Gets Netflix Premiere Dates, Cast Shakeup News Upsets Fans as 1 Major Star Departs

Paul Mescal Addresses Same-Sex Intimate Scenes in 'All of Us Strangers,' Talks 'Gladiator' Sequel

Paul Mescal Addresses Same-Sex Intimate Scenes in 'All of Us Strangers,' Talks 'Gladiator' Sequel

Netflix Renewed 2 Fan Favorite Hits in the Past 24 Hours!

Netflix Renewed 2 Fan Favorite Hits in the Past 24 Hours!

Seth Meyers Reveals His Least Favorite Late Night Host

Seth Meyers Reveals His Least Favorite Late Night Host

Tue, 12 December 2023 at 12:18 pm

Paul Mescal Addresses Same-Sex Intimate Scenes in 'All of Us Strangers,' Talks 'Gladiator' Sequel in Conversation With Natalie Portman

Continue Here »

Paul Mescal Addresses Same-Sex Intimate Scenes in 'All of Us Strangers,' Talks 'Gladiator' Sequel in Conversation With Natalie Portman

Paul Mescal and Natalie Portman are in conversation!

The All of Us Strangers and May December stars sat down together for Variety‘s annual Actors on Actors series, out now.

During the conversation, the two discussed their respective roles and preparing for intimate scenes, experiences with directors, physical transformations, and what they appreciated about each other’s work.

Click through to find out what Paul Mescal and Natalie Portman had to say…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Natalie Portman, Paul Mescal, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images