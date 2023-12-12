Tue, 12 December 2023 at 8:46 am
'Reacher' Season 2 Cast Changes: 2 Stars Exit, 2 to Return, 1 Is Recast & Several More Join!
Reacher is premiering in just a few days on Amazon’s Prime Video…but the season 2 cast might look a bit different from season 1.
Unfortunately, it appears as if there are some key exits from season one happening ahead of season 2.
Keep reading to see which two stars are currently confirmed to return and who was recast…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Amazon's Prime Video Posted to: EG, Extended, Reacher, Slideshow, Television