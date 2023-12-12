Selena Gomez Wears Sheer Top With Her Business Chic Outfit

Selena Gomez is looking chic and ready for business!

The 31-year-old singer, actress, and entrepreneur wore a sheer top with a matching jacket and skirt while heading into a building on Monday afternoon (December 11) in New York City.

That same day, Selena launched Rare Beauty‘s new Find Comfort body collection, which is meant to calm, nourish, and protect with hydrating formulas and uplifting scents that help you feel good in your own skin.

“Deciding to move into body care with the Find Comfort Body Collection was a thoughtful choice for us and something I knew I wanted to do from the start but only when the timing was right,” she told Elle. “We wanted to offer a well-rounded experience, so we started with four key products: hand cream, body lotion, body and hair mist, and an aromatherapy pen. Each product took a different amount of time to develop, making sure they truly represented our brand and delivered a sensory experience in line with the collection’s theme. For us, self-comfort aligns with self-acceptance and feeling good in your own skin without the need for perfect routines. It’s those small moments of comfort that matter and can be different for everyone.”

