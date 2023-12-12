Source Speaks Out About Jewel & Kevin Costner Dating Rumors

Jewel and Kevin Costner just might be Hollywood’s latest romance!

The 49-year-old singer-songwriter and the 68-year-old actor sparked romance rumors when pictures surfaced of the two cozying up recently, and now an entertainment source is addressing the reports.

The relationship between Kevin and Jewel is fresh but not brand new. There is very big attraction on both sides,” the source tells People.

The source adds that Jewel is independent and not into dating for the sake of dating.

“Jewel likes Kevin’s type and Kevin likes to be in a relationship, so this is cool. He is having fun after his contentious divorce. He is glad that is over.”

Reps for both parties have not yet addressed the romance rumors.

When Jewel posted about the fundraiser event she was spotted at with Kevin last month, she mentioned him in her post.

“Every year, my foundation @inspiringchildren and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event w @richardbranson to raise funds for our kids. Amazing players like @geniebouchard come and support us in playing doubles with the folks who come… it’s an incredible time, and one I use to relax, rest and play w my son! @kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year, and Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self- who also plays a mean game of doubles!”

Jewel has son Kase, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Ty Murray.

Kevin‘s ex-wife Christine filed for divorce earlier this year, and the pair reached a settlement in September.