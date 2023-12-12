Taylor Swift Celebrates Early Birthday Dinner with Miles Teller & Wife Keleigh in NYC

Taylor Swift is celebrating her 34th birthday a night early!

The 33-year-old “You Belong With Me” singer arrived at Zero Bond for dinner with famous friends Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh on Tuesday night (December 12) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift

For her night out, Taylor wore a tan leather trench coat paired with black boots.

Taylor will officially be turning 34 on Wednesday, Dec. 13. She previously announced that her Eras Tour concert movie will be available for streaming starting on her birthday!

This past weekend, Taylor was in Kansas City supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce in his Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills.

In her Time Person of the Year profile, Taylor teased which re-recorded album she’ll be dropping next.

Click through the gallery for 25+ pictures of Taylor Swift stepping out for an early birthday dinner…