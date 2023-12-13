Andrew Scott In 'Ripley': Netflix Unveils First Look Photos & Premiere Date at New Limited Series

Netflix has revealed the first look at Andrew Scott in the upcoming limited series Ripley!

The 47-year-old actor will be starring in the titular role of Tom Ripley in the show, which is based on the bestselling novels by Patricia Highsmith.



Here’s a synopsis: Tom Ripley (Scott), a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son Dickie Greenleaf to return home. Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder.

Also starring in the series are Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf and Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood, an American living in Italy who suspects darker motives underlie Tom’s affability.

Steve Zaillian wrote and directed all eight episodes of Ripley, which is set to debut in 2024. Stay tuned for more from the series when it’s announced.

Check out all of the first look photos in the gallery…

Andrew will next be seen on the big screen in the new movie All of Us Strangers, which is already garnering Oscar buzz!