Busy Philipps Reveals Terrifying Details of Her Daughter Birdie's Seizure in Sweden

Busy Philipps is sharing the terrifying details of what happened when her 15-year-old daughter Birdie experienced a seizure… while in a different country from her family.

Birdie, who is going by she/her pronouns again, attends boarding school in Sweden and she suffered the medical scare while away from her parents.

Busy was with her ex Marc Silverstein when they learned about the seizure on a FaceTime call with paramedics.

She said on her Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best podcast, “I was just kind of like muttering to myself and then I heard Mark screaming for me and I was like, ‘What does this f—— guy want now?’ And I went upstairs but then I heard his voice and I knew something was really wrong. And he just said, it’s Birdie, it’s Birdie. She’s had another seizure. The paramedics are on the phone.”

“The paramedics were on FaceTime and she had just come out of the seizure and she was still in the post-aura state. They were like, hooking her up with stuff and on FaceTime,” Busy said.

The seizure happened while Birdie went to Stockholm to see the new Hunger Games movie with a friend.

“Her friend who was with her, she was holding the phone so she was kind of, it was like this weird medium shot. So you could see everything that was happening. So it felt, it was just so weird,” Busy said. “She was reaching toward the camera and just saying like, calling out for me. Just saying, ‘Mama. Mama. Mama. Where are you? Mama.’”

“So they’d gone to the movies in Stockholm. It’s actually amazing that they were there because their school is far…and there’s not a hospital where their school is. So they’d gone into Stockholm so they were literally two minutes from the children’s hospital,” Busy said. “The paramedics were there almost immediately, I guess. And Birdie’s friend Sarah, shout out Sarah, literally, I don’t even understand. She’s 17 but this girl managed to get one person to go tell the theater, to shut it the f— down, she got two guys that they obviously didn’t know that were sitting behind, because Birdie started choking and throwing up, to move Birdie gently to the ground and put her on her side. She got someone else to call the Swedish 911.”

Busy also described the panic she felt while trying to get on a flight to Sweden, with her wondering how to book a private plane.

In the episode, Busy also revealed that her younger daughter Cricket experienced her first period during the emergency trip to Sweden.

Busy took to Instagram and shared a series of photos from the hospital and the trip.

She wrote, “There wasn’t a new podcast last week because I was focused on getting through the week. But we’re back today and we go through most of the past week and a half in both our lives, per usual. And i explain all the things that happened and try to get through it. Birdie is fine. I am fine. We are all going to be okay. But it’s been a time. and a year.”

