Christopher Abbott Replaces Ryan Gosling in 'Wolf Man' Movie

Poor Things‘ Christopher Abbott is replacing Ryan Gosling in Blumhouse and Universal Pictures’ upcoming Wolf Man movie.

Ryan was attached to star in the film for over three years, with Place Beyond the Pines director Derek Cianfrance attached as well. Now, it looks like both Ryan and Derek have departed, though, THR reports that Ryan will receive an executive producer credit on the project.

Universal had planned an entire film franchise set in a “Monsters Universe” and it was launched with Tom Cruise‘s The Mummy. The Mummy did not perform up to expectations at the box office, however, Elisabeth Moss‘ Invisible Man was a success with a $122 million box office draw before being cut short due to the pandemic. Wolf Man was said to be apart of this universe, though it’s unclear at this point if this is now a standalone film or if the universe is continuing forward.

It looks like Invisible Man filmmaker Leigh Whannell is being entrusted once again with this universe, going full steam ahead with the Wolf Man project and replacing Derek Cianfrance in the director’s chair.

The film has a release date set for October 25, 2024, so we should be hearing more as this film comes together rather quickly!