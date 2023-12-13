Critics Choice Awards 2024 Film Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

The nominations for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards have been unveiled!

Last week, we learned the nominations for the television categories and today, we learned the nominations for the film categories.

Greta Gerwig‘s smash-hit Barbie received the most nominations of any film this year with 18. In fact, 18 nominations is the most of any movie in Critics Choice history! Last year’s Everything Everywhere All At Once received 14, which was the most at the time.

The Critics Choice Awards will air on Sunday (January 14) on The CW with Chelsea Handler returning as host.

Keep reading to see the full list of nominees…

Critics’ Choice Film Award nominations List

Best Picture

“American Fiction” (MGM)

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

“The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.)

“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

“Maestro” (Netflix)

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Past Lives” (A24)

“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Saltburn” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Colman Domingo — “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller — “Anatomy of a Fall”

Greta Lee — “Past Lives”

Carey Mulligan — “Maestro”

Margot Robbie — “Barbie”

Emma Stone — “Poor Things”

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown — “American Fiction”

Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”

Charles Melton — “May December”

Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera — “Barbie”

Jodie Foster — “Nyad”

Julianne Moore — “May December”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

Best Young Actor/Actress

Abby Ryder Forston — “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”

Ariana Greenblatt — “Barbie”

Calah Lane — “Wonka”

Milo Machado Graner — “Anatomy of a Fall”

Dominic Sessa — “The Holdovers”

Madeleine Yuna Voyles — “The Creator”

Best Acting Ensemble

“Air”

“Barbie”

“The Color Purple”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

Best Director

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”

Alexander Payne — “The Holdovers”

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Original Screenplay

“Air” — Alex Convery

“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

“The Holdovers” – David Hemingson

“Maestro” — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

“May December” — Samy Burch

“Past Lives” — Celine Song

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” — Kelly Fremon Craig

“All of Us Strangers” — Andrew Haigh

“American Fiction” — Cord Jefferson

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth

“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan

Best Cinematography

Matthew Libatique – Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan – Poor Things

Linus Sandgren – Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer

Best Production Design

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

Best Editing

William Goldenberg – Air

Nick Houy – Barbie

Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran – Barbie

Lindy Hemming – Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple

Holly Waddington – Poor Things

Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

Best Hair and Makeup

Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Comedy

American Fiction

Barbie

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Best Foreign Language Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Best Song

“Dance the Night” – Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie

“Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom” – Rustin

“This Wish” – Wish

“What Was I Made For” – Barbie

Best Score

Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things

Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

