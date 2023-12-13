Critics Choice Awards 2024 Film Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Top Stories
The nominations for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards have been unveiled!

Last week, we learned the nominations for the television categories and today, we learned the nominations for the film categories.

Greta Gerwig‘s smash-hit Barbie received the most nominations of any film this year with 18. In fact, 18 nominations is the most of any movie in Critics Choice history! Last year’s Everything Everywhere All At Once received 14, which was the most at the time.

The Critics Choice Awards will air on Sunday (January 14) on The CW with Chelsea Handler returning as host.

Critics’ Choice Film Award nominations List

Best Picture

“American Fiction” (MGM)
“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
“The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.)
“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
“Maestro” (Netflix)
“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
“Past Lives” (A24)
“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
“Saltburn” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Colman Domingo — “Rustin”
Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”
Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”
Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Sandra Hüller — “Anatomy of a Fall”
Greta Lee — “Past Lives”
Carey Mulligan — “Maestro”
Margot Robbie — “Barbie”
Emma Stone — “Poor Things”

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown — “American Fiction”
Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”
Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”
Charles Melton — “May December”
Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
America Ferrera — “Barbie”
Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
Julianne Moore — “May December”
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

Best Young Actor/Actress

Abby Ryder Forston — “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”
Ariana Greenblatt — “Barbie”
Calah Lane — “Wonka”
Milo Machado Graner — “Anatomy of a Fall”
Dominic Sessa — “The Holdovers”
Madeleine Yuna Voyles — “The Creator”

Best Acting Ensemble

“Air”
“Barbie”
“The Color Purple”
“The Holdovers”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Oppenheimer”

Best Director

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”
Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
Alexander Payne — “The Holdovers”
Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Original Screenplay

“Air” — Alex Convery
“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
“The Holdovers” – David Hemingson
“Maestro” — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
“May December” — Samy Burch
“Past Lives” — Celine Song

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” — Kelly Fremon Craig
“All of Us Strangers” — Andrew Haigh
“American Fiction” — Cord Jefferson
“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth
“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan

Best Cinematography

Matthew Libatique – Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer

Best Production Design

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

Best Editing

William Goldenberg – Air
Nick Houy – Barbie
Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
Lindy Hemming – Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
Holly Waddington – Poor Things
Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

Best Hair and Makeup

Barbie
The Color Purple
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla

Best Visual Effects

The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Comedy

American Fiction
Barbie
Bottoms
The Holdovers
No Hard Feelings
Poor Things

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish

Best Foreign Language Film

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish

Best Song

“Dance the Night” – Barbie
“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie
“Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom” – Rustin
“This Wish” – Wish
“What Was I Made For” – Barbie

Best Score

Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

See the TV nominations for the Critics Choice Awards right here.
