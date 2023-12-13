Critics Choice Awards 2024 Film Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed!
The nominations for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards have been unveiled!
Last week, we learned the nominations for the television categories and today, we learned the nominations for the film categories.
Greta Gerwig‘s smash-hit Barbie received the most nominations of any film this year with 18. In fact, 18 nominations is the most of any movie in Critics Choice history! Last year’s Everything Everywhere All At Once received 14, which was the most at the time.
The Critics Choice Awards will air on Sunday (January 14) on The CW with Chelsea Handler returning as host.
Keep reading to see the full list of nominees…
Critics’ Choice Film Award nominations List
Best Picture
“American Fiction” (MGM)
“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
“The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.)
“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
“Maestro” (Netflix)
“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
“Past Lives” (A24)
“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
“Saltburn” (Amazon MGM Studios)
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Colman Domingo — “Rustin”
Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”
Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”
Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”
Best Actress
Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Sandra Hüller — “Anatomy of a Fall”
Greta Lee — “Past Lives”
Carey Mulligan — “Maestro”
Margot Robbie — “Barbie”
Emma Stone — “Poor Things”
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown — “American Fiction”
Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”
Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”
Charles Melton — “May December”
Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
America Ferrera — “Barbie”
Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
Julianne Moore — “May December”
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”
Best Young Actor/Actress
Abby Ryder Forston — “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”
Ariana Greenblatt — “Barbie”
Calah Lane — “Wonka”
Milo Machado Graner — “Anatomy of a Fall”
Dominic Sessa — “The Holdovers”
Madeleine Yuna Voyles — “The Creator”
Best Acting Ensemble
“Air”
“Barbie”
“The Color Purple”
“The Holdovers”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Oppenheimer”
Best Director
Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”
Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
Alexander Payne — “The Holdovers”
Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Best Original Screenplay
“Air” — Alex Convery
“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
“The Holdovers” – David Hemingson
“Maestro” — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
“May December” — Samy Burch
“Past Lives” — Celine Song
Best Adapted Screenplay
“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” — Kelly Fremon Craig
“All of Us Strangers” — Andrew Haigh
“American Fiction” — Cord Jefferson
“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth
“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan
Best Cinematography
Matthew Libatique – Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer
Best Production Design
Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City
Best Editing
William Goldenberg – Air
Nick Houy – Barbie
Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
Best Costume Design
Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
Lindy Hemming – Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
Holly Waddington – Poor Things
Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon
Best Hair and Makeup
Barbie
The Color Purple
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla
Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Comedy
American Fiction
Barbie
Bottoms
The Holdovers
No Hard Feelings
Poor Things
Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
Best Foreign Language Film
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
Best Song
“Dance the Night” – Barbie
“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie
“Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom” – Rustin
“This Wish” – Wish
“What Was I Made For” – Barbie
Best Score
Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
See the TV nominations for the Critics Choice Awards right here.