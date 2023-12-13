Top Stories
Here's Why Travis Kelce Won't Be With Taylor Swift on Her 34th Birthday

Here's Why Travis Kelce Won't Be With Taylor Swift on Her 34th Birthday

Busy Philipps Reveals Terrifying Details of Her Daughter Birdie's Seizure in Sweden

Busy Philipps Reveals Terrifying Details of Her Daughter Birdie's Seizure in Sweden

Most Popular Royal Family Member Revealed According to UK Poll

Most Popular Royal Family Member Revealed According to UK Poll

Wed, 13 December 2023 at 6:49 pm

Hailey Bieber Wears Red Fuzzy Coat for Night Out with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber Wears Red Fuzzy Coat for Night Out with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber made a fashion statement in a red fuzzy coat for a night out with her husband Justin Bieber.

The 27-year-old model was dressed perfectly for the holidays for her dinner date with Justin, 29, at Funke restaurant on Tuesday (December 12) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Justin was dressed formally with a baseball cap on his head. He was sporting a freshly shaven look as well!

Hailey revealed in an Instagram post that they were attending a holiday party for her beauty brand Rhode. She captioned a post, “@rhode Holiday party 2023 🥰.”

Earlier in the week, Justin and Hailey were seen at dinner for a close friend’s birthday.

Make sure to check out all of the photos shared by Hailey in the Instagram embed below.
Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber date night hailey 01
justin bieber date night hailey 02
justin bieber date night hailey 03
justin bieber date night hailey 04
justin bieber date night hailey 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images