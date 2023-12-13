Hailey Bieber Wears Red Fuzzy Coat for Night Out with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber made a fashion statement in a red fuzzy coat for a night out with her husband Justin Bieber.

The 27-year-old model was dressed perfectly for the holidays for her dinner date with Justin, 29, at Funke restaurant on Tuesday (December 12) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Justin was dressed formally with a baseball cap on his head. He was sporting a freshly shaven look as well!

Hailey revealed in an Instagram post that they were attending a holiday party for her beauty brand Rhode. She captioned a post, “@rhode Holiday party 2023 🥰.”

Earlier in the week, Justin and Hailey were seen at dinner for a close friend’s birthday.

