Hulu Reality Series Starring Diddy Scrapped Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits

According to a report, a reality show that Diddy was developing with Hulu about his family life has been scrapped amid multiple allegations of sexual assault.

The 54-year-old music star was reportedly developing a series called Diddy+7 with the streaming giant and had been seen with a filming crew a couple of times throughout 2023.

Now, insiders are claiming that the project will no longer move forward and some additional information was revealed.

Rolling Stone reported that the series was in the “nascent stages” but had been scrapped. It was not immediately clear when the decision was made to shelve the project. Variety corroborated the report.

As the title suggested, early reports about Diddy‘s show hinted that it would highlight his relationship with his children.

James Corden‘s production company was involved with the series.

The decision comes after Diddy was sued by his ex Cassie, who accused him of rape and physical abuse. The former couple settled the case outside of court one day after it was filed, but Diddy‘s lawyer said that the settlement was not an “admission of wrongdoing.”

Since the initial lawsuit, Diddy has been sued several additional times for similar charges. His legal team continues to deny the veracity of any of the claims.

We’ll update you as we learn more.