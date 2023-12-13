Kelly Clarkson Talks Shower Etiquette, Reveals How Often She Pees in the Shower

Kelly Clarkson talked about her shower habits during a recent episode of her talk show.

The 41-year-old entertainer was chatting with Kenan Thompson and brought up the shower etiquette he talks about in his new book “When I Was Your Age.”

Some of the things she talked about doing in the shower was brushing her teeth, peeing and more.

See what she said inside…

On brushing, Kelly said, “I don’t regularly brush my teeth in the shower, I just, I do if I’m in a hurry. Now I do happen to be in a hurry often.”

Kenan added that he’s on the opposite side of that, where he finds it to be gross.

Later, Kelly proposed the question, “Do you pee in the shower?”

“I would lie if I said I had never done it,” he responded, adding, “But I try not to.”

Kelly then quipped, “I pee almost every time in the shower,” to which Kenan said, “That’s awesome. I’m glad that you’re open enough to say that. That’s great.”

The singer explained, “You can’t help it. It goes back to that childhood sleepover, you know, they put your hand in the hot water, sometimes you pee, ’cause it’s hot water.”

She says she doesn’t do it every time, but, “If I gotta go, yeah… and it’s going down the drain.”