Matt Rife's Career Keeps Booming with More Tour Dates, Including His Biggest Show Yet

Matt Rife might be the subject of several controversies right now, but that’s not stopping his career from slowing down at all.

The 28-year-old comedian just announced a slew of new tour dates, which have been added to his long lineup of already sold-out shows for the next year.

Nearly every show on Matt‘s tour schedule for the next year is already sold out, so these new dates might be your only chance to see him live!

“NEW TOUR DATES🚨 Presale starts at 10am PST tomorrow on my website!! Use code “MATTIX” for early entry! Let’s sell out some of the most iconic venues in the country 😍😈. These are added dates- obviously there’s a whole sold out tour already happening,” Matt wrote on Instagram.

Matt will be playing his biggest show yet when he performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on May 8, 2024. The iconic outdoor venue has a seating capacity of 17,500!

NEW TOUR DATES

February 21 – Uncasville, CT

May 2 – Las Vegas

May 3 – Las Vegas

May 4 – Las Vegas

May 8 – Los Angeles

June 19 – Morrison, CO

July 19 – Niagara, Ontario

July 20 – Niagara, Ontario

July 26 – Atlantic City, NJ

July 27 – Atlantic City, NJ

August 9 – Thackerville, OK

August 10 – Thackerville, OK

