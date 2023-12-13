Netflix Is Removing 23 Movies & TV Shows in January 2024, Including 'Call Me By Your Name,' 'Uncharted' & 'La La Land'
Netflix has announced the list of television shows and movies that will be removed from the streaming service in January 2024.
With the mark of a new year, Netflix will now be removing 23 different titles, ranging from reality TV shows to Oscar nominated movies.
Some of the titles impacted include Timothee Chalamet‘s Call Me By Your Name, Jordan Peele‘s Get Out, Tom Holland‘s Uncharted, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling‘s La La Land, and more.
Luckily, there’s time to stream these titles before they expire, as there’s a few weeks left in December still!
Keep reading to find out more…
Everything Leaving Netflix in January 2024
Leaving 1/5/23
BlacKkKlansman
Get Out
Love Island USA: Season 2
Ma
Leaving 1/12/23
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Leaving 1/14/23
The Doll
The Doll 2
Uncharted
Leaving 1/19/23
The Real World: Season 28
Leaving 1/22/23
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Leaving 1/24/23
Begin Again
Leaving 1/31/23
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Baby Mama
The Bling Ring
Call Me by Your Name
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: Season 1
Eat Pray Love
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
La La Land
Survivor: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng
