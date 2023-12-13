Netflix Is Removing 23 Movies & TV Shows in January 2024, Including 'Call Me By Your Name,' 'Uncharted' & 'La La Land'

Netflix has announced the list of television shows and movies that will be removed from the streaming service in January 2024.

With the mark of a new year, Netflix will now be removing 23 different titles, ranging from reality TV shows to Oscar nominated movies.

Some of the titles impacted include Timothee Chalamet‘s Call Me By Your Name, Jordan Peele‘s Get Out, Tom Holland‘s Uncharted, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling‘s La La Land, and more.

Luckily, there’s time to stream these titles before they expire, as there’s a few weeks left in December still!

Keep reading to find out more…

Everything Leaving Netflix in January 2024

Leaving 1/5/23

BlacKkKlansman

Get Out

Love Island USA: Season 2

Ma

Leaving 1/12/23

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Leaving 1/14/23

The Doll

The Doll 2

Uncharted

Leaving 1/19/23

The Real World: Season 28

Leaving 1/22/23

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Leaving 1/24/23

Begin Again

Leaving 1/31/23

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Baby Mama

The Bling Ring

Call Me by Your Name

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: Season 1

Eat Pray Love

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

La La Land

Survivor: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng

