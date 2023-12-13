New to Netflix in January 2024 - Full List of Movies & TV Shows!

Netflix has released the full list of movies and television shows that will be available for streaming beginning on January 1, 2024.

Each month, Netflix adds a large library of new content to their streaming platform. Usually, there’s a good mix of Netflix original movies and shows, plus past and present TV shows from other networks and previously released movies, too. This month is no exception, with lots of originals coming, with some classics mixed in.

Of course, Netflix will also be removing titles, too. In January, they’ll be taking away 23 movies and TV shows!

Keep reading to find out what’s coming to Netflix…

See the full list of content being added to Netflix…

Coming January 1, 2024

Bitconned — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Fool Me Once (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Annabelle

Annie (1982)

Antz

Aquaman

Beethoven

Bruce Almighty

The Croods

Dawn of the Dead

The First Purge

Gravity

How to Train Your Dragon

It’s Complicated

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

ONE PIECE: Marineford

Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6

The Purge: Election Year

School of Rock

Survivor: Season 33

Survivor: Season 7

This Is 40

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Training Day

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)

Coming January 4

Boy Swallows Universe (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Brothers Sun — NETFLIX SERIES

Society of the Snow (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

Coming January 5

Good Grief — NETFLIX FILM

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming January 6

The Florida Project

Coming January 8

This is Us Seasons 1-6

Coming January 10

Break Point: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Trust: A Game of Greed — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming January 11

Champion (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Sonic Prime Chapter 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Coming January 12

Lift — NETFLIX FILM

Love is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming January 15

CoComelon: Season 9

Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4

maboroshi (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2

Coming January 16

Cats (2019)

Coming January 17

End of the Line (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Freaks

Coming January 18

Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis (CA) — NETFLIX COMEDY

Coming January 19

Love is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Love on the Spectrum U.S. : Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Mi soledad tiene alas (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

Sixty Minutes (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

Coming January 20

Captivating the King (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Real World: Season 16

Coming January 22

Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Coming January 23

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees — NETFLIX COMEDY

Train to Busan

Coming January 24

Six Nations: Full Contact (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

American Girl: Corinne Tan

Queer Eye: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming January 25

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4

Griselda — NETFLIX SERIES

Masters of the Universe: Revolution — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming January 26

Love is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Coming January 27

Doctor Slump (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming January 28

Love is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Coming January 29

Mighty Bheem’s Playtime (IN) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Coming January 30

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY

Coming January 31

Alexander the Great (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Baby Bandito (CL) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

WIL (BE) — NETFLIX FILM

We’ve gathered up some other Netflix stories you might be interested in.

________________

See some recent headlines…

Netflix‘s 20 Most-Watched Shows from January to June 2023 Revealed!

Bridgerton Season 3 Gets Netflix Premiere Dates, Cast Shakeup News Upsets Fans as 1 Major Star Departs.

Netflix Cancels 15 TV Shows in 2023.