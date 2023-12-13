New to Netflix in January 2024 - Full List of Movies & TV Shows!
Netflix has released the full list of movies and television shows that will be available for streaming beginning on January 1, 2024.
Each month, Netflix adds a large library of new content to their streaming platform. Usually, there’s a good mix of Netflix original movies and shows, plus past and present TV shows from other networks and previously released movies, too. This month is no exception, with lots of originals coming, with some classics mixed in.
Of course, Netflix will also be removing titles, too. In January, they’ll be taking away 23 movies and TV shows!
Keep reading to find out what’s coming to Netflix…
See the full list of content being added to Netflix…
Coming January 1, 2024
Bitconned — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Fool Me Once (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Annabelle
Annie (1982)
Antz
Aquaman
Beethoven
Bruce Almighty
The Croods
Dawn of the Dead
The First Purge
How to Train Your Dragon
It’s Complicated
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Little Fockers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3
Mamma Mia!
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
ONE PIECE: Marineford
Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6
The Purge: Election Year
School of Rock
Survivor: Season 33
Survivor: Season 7
This Is 40
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Training Day
The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)
Coming January 4
Boy Swallows Universe (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Brothers Sun — NETFLIX SERIES
Society of the Snow (ES) — NETFLIX FILM
Coming January 5
Good Grief — NETFLIX FILM
Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming January 6
The Florida Project
Coming January 8
Coming January 10
Break Point: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Trust: A Game of Greed — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming January 11
Champion (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Sonic Prime Chapter 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Coming January 12
Lift — NETFLIX FILM
Love is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming January 15
CoComelon: Season 9
Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4
maboroshi (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2
Coming January 16
Coming January 17
End of the Line (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Freaks
Coming January 18
Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis (CA) — NETFLIX COMEDY
Coming January 19
Love is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Love on the Spectrum U.S. : Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Mi soledad tiene alas (ES) — NETFLIX FILM
Sixty Minutes (DE) — NETFLIX FILM
Coming January 20
Captivating the King (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Real World: Season 16
Coming January 22
Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Coming January 23
Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees — NETFLIX COMEDY
Train to Busan
Coming January 24
Six Nations: Full Contact (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
American Girl: Corinne Tan
Queer Eye: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming January 25
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4
Griselda — NETFLIX SERIES
Masters of the Universe: Revolution — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming January 26
Love is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Coming January 27
Doctor Slump (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming January 28
Love is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Coming January 29
Mighty Bheem’s Playtime (IN) — NETFLIX FAMILY
Coming January 30
Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY
Coming January 31
Alexander the Great (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Baby Bandito (CL) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
WIL (BE) — NETFLIX FILM
