Oprah Winfrey Admits to Using Weight-Loss Medication, Says She's 'Done with the Shaming'

Oprah Winfrey is talking about her recent weight loss and how she got into her current shape.

The 69-year-old legendary talk show host and media mogul has gotten a lot of attention lately after wearing form-fitting dresses that showed off her figure at two recent red carpet appearances.

Oprah is now admitting that she uses a weight-loss medication as part of her regular routine, which includes exercise and other lifestyle changes. Her weight loss journey has been a two year process so far.

“After knee surgery [in 2021], I started hiking and setting new distance goals each week. I could eventually hike three to five miles every day and a 10-mile straight-up hike on weekends. I felt stronger, more fit and more alive than I’d felt in years,” Oprah told People.

Of her regular routine now, Oprah said, “I eat my last meal at 4 o’clock, drink a gallon of water a day, and use the WeightWatchers principles of counting points. I had an awareness of [weight-loss] medications, but felt I had to prove I had the willpower to do it. I now no longer feel that way. I was actually recommending it to people long before I was on it myself.”

Oprah says she changed her mind about weight loss medication in July 2023 when she spoke with weight loss experts for her Life You Want series.

“I had the biggest aha along with many people in that audience,” she said. “I realized I’d been blaming myself all these years for being overweight, and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control. Obesity is a disease. It’s not about willpower — it’s about the brain.”

Oprah added, “I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing. The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself.”

Oprah would not name the drug she uses, though popular ones include Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro.

“I know everybody thought I was on it, but I worked so damn hard. I know that if I’m not also working out and vigilant about all the other things, it doesn’t work for me,” she said.

Oprah says her goal weight is 160 pounds and she’s seven pounds away from that number, though this process was “not about the number” for her.

