Oprah Winfrey Defends Drew Barrymore After Fans Say She Was Too 'Touchy Feely' During Their Chat

Oprah Winfrey is defending Drew Barrymore!

The 69-year-old talk show host appeared on the 48-year-old actress’ show on Tuesday (December 12), and lots of social media users expressed concerns about physical boundaries.

People observed that Drew sat very close to Oprah and also held her hand for a lot of the interview. Now, Oprah is sharing how she felt about the situation.

Keep reading to find out more…

Oprah told TMZ, “I was not uncomfortable at all. I’ve never seen her do that, but I thought it was endearing.”

“I was actually comforted by the stroking of the arm,” she emphasized. The author added, “Drew‘s terrific, and I love that she is always herself.”

Many viewers did not find the touching so “endearing.” When Drew shared a clip of the interview on Instagram, one user commented, “Why is she so touchy feely it’s very uncomfortable to watch.”

Another urged, “Stop being so invasive of her space…all the touching is unnecessary! Look at how uncomfortable it is for Oprah and all your other guests.”

Some people also came to Drew‘s defense. “I was in the audience that day and Drew‘s nature was tender and caring,” one person commented. “I didn’t get weird vibes at all. Oprah seemed very receptive and their relationship has gone back a very long time.”

Oprah recently admitted to using a weight-loss medication and said she’s “done with the shaming.”