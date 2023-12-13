Top Stories
Andre Braugher Dead - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Actor Dies at 61

Andre Braugher Dead - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Actor Dies at 61

Wed, 13 December 2023 at 1:34 am

Selena Gomez Joins BFF Taylor Swift for Early Birthday Dinner in NYC

Selena Gomez Joins BFF Taylor Swift for Early Birthday Dinner in NYC

Selena Gomez is stepping out to help Taylor Swift celebrate her 34th birthday!

The 31-year-old Only Murders in the Building actress held hands with the “Cruel Summer” singer as they left dinner at Zero Bond on Tuesday night (December 12) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

For Taylor‘s early birthday dinner, Selena wore an all-black outfit.

Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh were seen arriving with Taylor at the restaurant earlier in the night.

Taylor will officially be turning 34 on Wednesday, Dec. 13 and in honor of her birthday, she’s making her Eras Tour concert movie available for streaming!

Last week, Selena confirmed that she’s dating an award-winning music producer.

Click through the gallery for 10+ pictures of Selena Gomez celebrating Taylor Swift’s birthday…
Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez taylor swift birthday zero bond 01
selena gomez taylor swift birthday zero bond 02
selena gomez taylor swift birthday zero bond 03
selena gomez taylor swift birthday zero bond 04
selena gomez taylor swift birthday zero bond 05
selena gomez taylor swift birthday zero bond 06
selena gomez taylor swift birthday zero bond 07
selena gomez taylor swift birthday zero bond 08
selena gomez taylor swift birthday zero bond 09
selena gomez taylor swift birthday zero bond 10
selena gomez taylor swift birthday zero bond 11

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images