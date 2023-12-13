Selena Gomez Joins BFF Taylor Swift for Early Birthday Dinner in NYC

Selena Gomez is stepping out to help Taylor Swift celebrate her 34th birthday!

The 31-year-old Only Murders in the Building actress held hands with the “Cruel Summer” singer as they left dinner at Zero Bond on Tuesday night (December 12) in New York City.

For Taylor‘s early birthday dinner, Selena wore an all-black outfit.

Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh were seen arriving with Taylor at the restaurant earlier in the night.

Taylor will officially be turning 34 on Wednesday, Dec. 13 and in honor of her birthday, she’s making her Eras Tour concert movie available for streaming!

Last week, Selena confirmed that she’s dating an award-winning music producer.

