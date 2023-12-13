Several Big Names Have Pitched Themselves to Star in 'White Lotus' Season 3!

The White Lotus is one of the biggest fan fave shows out there right now, with seasons one and two being huge smash hits for HBO.

Now, season three is in the works, and while we don’t have a confirmed cast at this time, there are several stars who’ve made it known that they are fully game to join.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer was asked if she’d join as a character avenging Jennifer Coolidge‘s character, she responded, “Did you hear it, Mike White? I want Jennifer Coolidge. I love her.”

“Remember when Mike said at the Golden Globes, ‘I know you all passed on it!’ I didn’t! I didn’t even get a call,” Jennifer shared.

James Marsden

“That is one of my favorite shows,” he exclusively told E! News. “That’s one that I’ve been following very closely. Yeah, I’m in for that….I’ve worked with Dave Bernad and Mike White before, they’re good pals of mine, so let’s see if we can make it work.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph

When asked if she’d want to join, she told E! News, “Call me, don’t be afraid to just call me.”

Bette Midler

When asked if she’d join the cast, Bette told Variety, “Of course. In a New York minute.”

“Mike White pokes fun at the worst kind of people, the truly entitled and rich people behaving badly. Everybody likes to see them get their comeuppance. I really enjoy that. It’s the great saga of the haves and the have-nots, which is eternal. I do tend to watch the stuff that’s — I don’t want to say hopeful — but I do like to laugh. I love to laugh, but there’s just not enough laughter. So I really do look for the stuff that makes me laugh.”

Hayden Panettiere

Hayden told E! News that she desperately wants to star in the third season of the hit series.

“I want to do it so bad. I want to do it, like Tom Cruise jumping on [a] couch bad.”

