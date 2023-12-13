Wed, 13 December 2023 at 9:15 am
Starz Renews 4 TV Shows, Cancels 5 More in 2023, & Announces 2 Are Ending in 2024
Starz has been making so many renewal and cancellation decisions this year, and we’re recapping all of the important info.
This fall, there have been 5 total cancellations so far, and fans have not been pleased by the announcements
Keep reading to see which TV shows have been renewed by Starz in 2023 so far…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Starz Posted to: EG, Extended, Slideshow, Starz, Television