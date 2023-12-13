Top Stories
Andre Braugher Dead - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Actor Dies at 61

Andre Braugher Dead - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Actor Dies at 61

Wed, 13 December 2023 at 9:15 am

Starz Renews 4 TV Shows, Cancels 5 More in 2023, & Announces 2 Are Ending in 2024

Continue Here »

Starz Renews 4 TV Shows, Cancels 5 More in 2023, & Announces 2 Are Ending in 2024

Starz has been making so many renewal and cancellation decisions this year, and we’re recapping all of the important info.

This fall, there have been 5 total cancellations so far, and fans have not been pleased by the announcements

Keep reading to see which TV shows have been renewed by Starz in 2023 so far…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Starz
Posted to: EG, Extended, Slideshow, Starz, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images