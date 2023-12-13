Streaming Links for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie: How to Watch at Home!

Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour concert movie is available to stream at home RIGHT NOW and we gathered all the details you need to know.

The 33-year-old singer announced the news one day after wrapping her final concert of the year, which took place in Brazil. Taylor will resume her live shows in Tokyo in February 2024, but until then, fans will be able to watch the concert from the comfort of their couch.

The Eras Tour Concert Film is still playing in theaters and some cinemas still are playing the film through the end of the year. It’s all about the collective viewing experience!

So, what do you need to know?

Keep reading to find out more…

1. Where to Watch?

Taylor‘s official website lists these digital retailers: Apple TV, Vudu, Amazon’s Prime Video, Xfinity, Google Play, and YouTube.

It’s very likely that the movie will be available other places as well, though don’t expect it to be streaming for free on any of your favorite services like Netflix or Hulu.

Right now the movie will only be available in the U.S. and Canada with more countries coming soon.

2. How Much Will It Cost?

The movie will be available for rental at the price of $19.89, in honor of her birth year and album name.

Your rental is good for just a 48-hour period.

3. Can I Buy a Digital Copy Instead of Renting?

The movie will only be available for rental right now, though that could change.

Taylor specifically said in her post that the movie will be “available to rent on demand” and she did not say anything about owning the movie yet.

It’s likely that the movie will be available for a rental period first before digital copies are sold. Blu-ray and DVD copies are likely to follow in the future.

4. The Run Time Is Longer Than the Theatrical Version

Taylor has announced that the streaming version of the movie will be an “extended version” and IndieWire confirmed that the run time is 181 minutes, 12 minutes more than the theatrical cut.

The extended version features the songs “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer,” and “Long Live,” which were cut from the original theatrical version.

5. Which Songs Are Still Cut?

There are two songs that were recorded for the movie that are still not featured in the movie. These songs are “No Body No Crime” featuring HAIM and “Cardigan.”

Normally, Taylor performs her song “Tis the Damn Season” to begin the evermore era, but during the Los Angeles shows, HAIM joined her on stage for their duet instead, so “TTDS” wasn’t filmed.

6. Who Is Releasing the Movie?

Taylor has teamed up with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment to release the movie to audiences at home.

Even though Universal is distributing the movie at home, this does not mean the movie will go to streaming service Peacock.

“There are no plans of the platform getting the film at this time,” the Universal Pictures spokesperson told IndieWire.