Sydney Sweeney Wears Six Looks in One Day for 'Anyone But You' Press Tour in New York City

Sydney Sweeney had a busy day promoting her movie Anyone But You!

The 26-year-old actress was spotted in six different outfits during her press day on Tuesday (December 12) in New York City.

Sydney started the day doing an interview on Live! with Kelly & Mark and another stop on her day was an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she stunned in a red dress.

At the end of the night, Sydney went to JFK Airport to catch a flight to Los Angeles. What a whirlwind day!

Sydney was joined by co-star Glen Powell the day before for their red carpet premiere in the Big Apple.

Sydney is wearing a kate spade new york coat and Aquazzura shoes

Sydney is wearing Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

Sydney is wearing Brunello Cucinelli