Taylor Swift Invites Fans to Troll Her All They Want in Birthday Message

Taylor Swift is giving her fans full permission to troll her on her 34th birthday.

The Grammy-winning singer celebrated her birthday this year by making her Eras Tour concert movie available for rental on VOD.

In a social media message sent to fans on Twitter and Instagram, Taylor used a bunch of emojis to highlight the songs added to the film in the extended version.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I had the time of my life fighting dragons with youuuu 🫶 Celebrate 34 with me by watching The Eras Tour (Extended Version) including “Long Live” 🐉 “The Archer” 🏹 and “Wildest Dreams” 🩵 at home! PS troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but A) no one’s prouder to be a millennial and B) it’s my bday and today I am exempt! 🎂,” Taylor said.

Check out the streaming links to watch the movie RIGHT NOW!