Wed, 13 December 2023 at 1:12 am
'The Masked Singer' 2023: All of the Stars Unmasked in Season 10 (So Far!)
We’re getting closer to the season 10 final of The Masked Singer!
Since the season premiere back in September, 10 of the 16 stars competing this season have already unmasked and sent home.
We’re taking a look at all of the stars that have been unmasked so far this season.
New episodes of The Masked Singer air on Fox on Wednesday nights at 8pm ET.
Browse through the slideshow to see all of the stars that have been unmasked so far this season…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: FOX, Getty Images Posted to: EG, Extended, masked singer, Slideshow, The Masked Singer