Travis Kelce Reacts to NFL Jersey Sales Spike in the UK, Gives Shout Out to Girlfriend Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has seen quite the spike in sales for his Kansas City Chiefs jersey, especially in the UK!

The 34-year-old tight end’s No 87 jersey has become the NFL’s top-selling in the United Kingdom.

While Travis is at the top, his brother Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, comes in at No 2.

During their latest New Heights podcast episode, the Kelce brothers reacted to the news of their jersey sales, and even talked about their respective significant others’ being the reason why.

Travis admitted that Swifties are definitely the reason behind his jersey becoming a top-seller.

“It’s the only reasonable solution to all of this,” he said.

Jason quipped, “I’m only no. 2 because I think a lot of people in the U.K. maybe just don’t watch football and they’re like, ‘Oh, I heard this Kelce guy dates Taylor Swift‘ and they just buy my jersey on accident.”

“No, no, no,” Travis replied. “They’re all Kylie Kelce fans.”

While the guys think it’s “crazy” and “doesn’t make any sense” that their jerseys are out-selling their teammates.

“Either way I’ll take it,” Travis said jokingly, adding, “Shout out to Kylie, shout out to Taylor. Thank you guys.”

Taylor was just in attendance at the last Chiefs game this past Sunday (December 10) and at the game against the Packers the week before that. She however, did not make it to the Chiefs-Eagles re-match.