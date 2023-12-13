Yvette Nicole Brown Announces Engagement to Anthony Davis!

Congratulations are in order for Yvette Nicole Brown – she’s engaged!

The 52-year-old Community actress announced that she’s engaged to actor Anthony Davis while guest co-hosting The View on Tuesday (December 12).

“I have some news. I heard The View is the place to announce things like this. I’m engaged!” Yvette announced as she held up her hand to show off her new engagement ring.

Keep reading to find out more…

Yvette went on to share that she and Anthony first met and became friends decades ago at a church acting class. The two went their separate ways, but re-connected in 2021 after her mother passed away.

When asked how Anthony proposed, Yvette shared, “An auditorium was named after me at my old high school, it was so many things, we were celebrating that, and then we were at a party, and he gave me a [lottery scratch card], and on the scratcher it said, ‘Will you marry me?’ I thought I was going to win some money, and I won a man.”

Anthony – who was in the audience – then added, “She’s just the most beautiful person in the world.”

Congrats to the happy couple! Check out all of the other couples that have also gotten engaged in 2023.