Thu, 14 December 2023 at 1:19 pm

Barbra Streisand to Receive SAG's 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award

Legendary actress and performer Barbra Streisand has been chosen to receive the 2024 SAG Life Achievement Award given at the SAG Awards!

The 81-year-old star said in a statement, “Ever since I was a young girl sitting in the Loew’s Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, I dreamed of being one of those actresses I saw on the screen. The movies were a portal to a world I could only imagine. Even though I was an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true. This award is especially meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I so admire.”

Keep reading to find out more…

According to SAG, the award is “bestowed for outstanding achievement in fostering the best ideals of the acting profession. The recipient of this award is a well-established performer who has contributed to improving the image of the acting profession and has a history of active involvement in humanitarian and public service endeavors.”

Barbra has been critically lauded throughout her decades-long career, earning two Academy Awards, ten Grammys, five Emmys, a Tony, and more.

Congratulations to Barbra!

The 2024 SAG Awards will stream live Saturday, February 24, 2024 on Netflix.
Photos: Getty
